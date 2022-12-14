Watch "REVOLT x Michelle Obama: The Cross-Generational Conversation" now

/ 12.14.2022
REVOLT Studios proudly presents a candid, cross-generational discussion with Former First Lady Michelle Obama and an influential panel of powerful women of color including recording artists H.E.R. and Kelly Rowland, supermodel-activist Winnie Harlow, businesswoman Tina Knowles-Lawson, and radio host Angie Martinez who moderates. The dynamic group opens up about the power of fatherhood, choosing a partner, trusting your own instincts, and so much more. Watch!
