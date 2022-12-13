Day 3: The Perfect Pitch

/ 12.13.2022
It’s crunch time! After brainstorming their innovative business ideas, the “Moguls in the Making” contestants start practicing their pitches with the help of some experts before moving on to the grand finale. Sponsored by Ally.
Step into G Herbo's world as he prepares for Rolling Loud Miami | 'On In 5'
“On In 5” returns with an all-new episode starring the one and only G Herbo. ...
Day 2: The wisdom of mentors | 'Moguls in the Making'
It’s day two of the “Moguls in the Making” competition, and things are already heating ...
Behind the scenes on Shenseea's video shoot for "Rain" | 'On In 5'
“On In 5” is back with an all-new episode you don’t want to miss! This ...
Day 1: Meet the contestants | 'Moguls in the Making'
In the season two premiere of “Moguls in the Making,” a new batch of HBCU ...