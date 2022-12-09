How a State Farm agent and their small business demonstrate Black woman resilience in their community

WATCH

How a State Farm Agent & Their Small Business Demonstrate Black Woman Resilience In Their Community

00:04:13
REVOLT BLACK NEWS
By REVOLT
  /  12.09.2022
Categories in this video:
Categories
REVOLT BLACK NEWS
Watch

Episodes

View More View More

Examining Black women and their higher rates of pregnancy-related complications and deaths

Tonya Lewis Lee’s documentary ‘Aftershock’ dives deep in to the issue that plagues Black women. ...
By REVOLT

Will Smith makes his return to the big screen with 'Emancipation' and more

Will Smith’s new movie  ‘Emancipation’ is about an enslaved man’s fight for freedom and we sit ...
By REVOLT

Diddy's Senior Advisor Corey Jacobs talks the Gift of Chess initiative and how the game can change lives

We talk to Corey Jacobs about the Gift of Chess initiative, which aims to expand ...
By REVOLT

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' unsurprisingly dominates the box office and much more

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office domination! We chat about the impact of the film ...
By REVOLT
View More View More