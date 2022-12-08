/ 12.08.2022
On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” South Carolina’s very own Blacc Zacc talks the good and bad of signing to a major record label, obstacles related to coming out of a small town, his first check from rapping and much more. Watch!
