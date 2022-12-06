Day 2: The Wisdom of Mentors

/ 12.06.2022
It’s day two of the “Moguls in the Making” competition, and things are already heating up! As the clock starts ticking, the students are paired with mentors for breakout brainstorm sessions, where they begin to formulate their presentations with hopes of taking home the top prize. Sponsored by Ally.
Behind the scenes on Shenseea's video shoot for "Rain" | 'On In 5'
“On In 5” is back with an all-new episode you don’t want to miss! This ...
Day 1: Meet the contestants | 'Moguls in the Making'
In the season two premiere of “Moguls in the Making,” a new batch of HBCU ...
Morris Brown College (Makeover Edition) | 'Game Cave' presented by McDonald's
In a brand new episode of our series “Game Cave,” we pull up to Morris ...
Sleazy's Rolling Loud debut, music journey, and Lil Baby collab | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” REVOLT chops it up with artist Sleazy ...