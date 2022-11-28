Charles D. King on making Oscar history & the power of relationships | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’

/ 11.28.2022
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels chats with the one, the only Charles D. King. The MACRO founder talks making history with his Oscar-winning film ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ the ins and outs of talent agencies, the power of strong relationships and more. Watch!
