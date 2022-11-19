/ 11.19.2022
On this all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” Michael Eric Dyson chops it up with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. During the chat, they talk Ye not dealing with the consequences of his actions, Black men spreading white supremacy, Nipsey Hussle’s legacy and much more. Tune in!
