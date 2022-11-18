/ 11.18.2022
We talk to Corey Jacobs about the Gift of Chess initiative, which aims to expand the universal language of chess.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' unsurprisingly dominates the box office and much more
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office domination! We chat about the impact of the film ...
State Farm's initiative to pack one million food kits for families in the underserved Atlanta area
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” was on location in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena ...
Tyrese talks 'The System,' Jaden Smith on standing up for what's right, new music & more
In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Jaden Smith gets real with Kennedy Rue. Then, ...
What it means to be Black and vegan
This week on a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly” installment of “Stand Up For,” we ...