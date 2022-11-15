/ 11.15.2022
With only one round of the season two “Bet on Black” competition left, Black entrepreneurs from the world of vegan food to beauty products pitch their business ideas to judges Master P, Pinky Cole, Ron Brown, and special guest Remy Ma. Watch!
