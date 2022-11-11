State Farm's Initiative To Pack One Million Food Kits For Families In The Underserved Atlanta Area

/ 11.11.2022
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” was on location in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena for the State Farm initiative to pack one million food kits. The kits are to be distributed to underserved communities around the Atlanta area. Learn more about the drive in the video now!
Tyrese talks 'The System,' Jaden Smith on standing up for what's right, new music & more
In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Jaden Smith gets real with Kennedy Rue. Then, ...
What it means to be Black and vegan
This week on a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly” installment of “Stand Up For,” we ...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and Chadwick Boseman, new music and more
In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Entertainment Remix segment, we talk all things ‘Black ...
NLE Choppa and his push to get the youth to read more books
NLE Choppa celebrates the outstanding achievements of CPD (Cornerstone Prep Denver) students and more. Watch ...