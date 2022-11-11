/ 11.11.2022
In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Jaden Smith gets real with Kennedy Rue. Then, Tyrese goes undercover in ‘The System.’ The movie, in theaters now, was shot in a real-life southern prison, which shook Tyrese to his core. We also chop it up about the latest new music releases and much more. Watch now!
State Farm's initiative to pack one million food kits for families in the underserved Atlanta area
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” was on location in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena ...
What it means to be Black and vegan
This week on a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly” installment of “Stand Up For,” we ...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and Chadwick Boseman, new music and more
In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Entertainment Remix segment, we talk all things ‘Black ...
NLE Choppa and his push to get the youth to read more books
NLE Choppa celebrates the outstanding achievements of CPD (Cornerstone Prep Denver) students and more. Watch ...