Mona Scott-Young on her childhood, hip hop & Monami Productions | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’

/ 10.31.2022
“The Blackprint” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels sits down with revered television producer and entrepreneur Mona Scott-Young to talk about how her mother’s functional illiteracy gave her perspective and motivation, why “healthy competition” made ’90s and ’00s hip hop culture better, building Monami Productions, and more. Watch!
Sanya Richards-Ross on her Olympic journey, faith & life lessons | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
“The Blackprint” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels sits down with Olympic champion Sanya Richards-Ross to ...
D-Nice on Club Quarantine, success & falling in love with hip hop | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
In the series premiere of “The Blackprint” with REVOLT CEO and host Detavio Samuels, legendary ...