/ 10.28.2022
The Face Mob goes “Hard in Da Paint” as Babyface Ray and the Wavy Navy Elite compete against Waka Flocka Flame and The Brick Squad in the first semi-finals matchup. Watch!
Quavo vs. Roddy Ricch | 'The Crew League' (S4, Ep. 4)
It’s East Coast vs. West Coast as Roddy Ricch and the City Stars from LA ...
21 Savage vs. Nardo Wick | 'The Crew League' (S4, Ep. 3)
“The Crew League” is back with an all-new episode! Watch 21 Savage challenge Nardo Wick ...
NLE Choppa vs. Babyface Ray | 'The Crew League' (S4, Ep. 2)
“The Crew League” is back with an all-new episode that sees Babyface Ray and the ...
Waka Flocka Flame vs. Joyner Lucas | 'The Crew League' (S4, Ep. 1)
It’s Atlanta vs. everybody as Waka Flocka Flame’s Brick Squad takes on Joyner Lucas’ Tully ...