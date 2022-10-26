/ 10.26.2022
The “Black Girl Stuff” co-hosts welcome “The Surreal Life” stars Tamar Braxton and August Alsina on this all-new episode. Kendra Robinson of “Love & Hip Hop” and actor Stevie Baggs also make appearances. Plus, a discussion about the benefits of self-pleasure. Watch!
Mary J. Blige, B. Simone, bossing up, and birthday guest etiquette | 'Black Girl Stuff'
Baby Tate, Armani White, the pay gap for Black women, and affirmations | 'Black Girl Stuff'
Karlae, Ti Taylor, friends without benefits, and fatherhood | 'Black Girl Stuff'
Ja Rule, 'The Woman King,' and body dysmorphia | 'Black Girl Stuff'
