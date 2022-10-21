/ 10.21.2022
It’s East Coast vs. West Coast as Roddy Ricch and the City Stars from LA take on Hometown Huncho Quavo and the Bando Boyz in one of the most shocking games in “The Crew League” history. Watch!
