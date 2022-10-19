/ 10.19.2022
Music mogul Hitmaka appears on this all-new episode of “Assets Over Liabilities” for a conversation about starting his own production company, Make A Sound, transitioning from artist to superproducer, and the importance of rebranding. Watch!
Dame Dash on starting a football league & leaving Rocawear | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
Dame Dash appears on an all-new episode of “Assets Over Liabilities” to discuss creating his ...
Jemele Hill on using her platform, being a businesswoman & negotiating | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
On the latest episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” sports journalist Jemele Hill opens up about ...
David Gross on partnering with Nipsey Hussle & promoting Black wealth | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
LA Legend David Gross appears on an all-new episode of “Assets Over Liabilities” to discuss ...
YG talks first record deal and being inspired by Nipsey Hussle | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
West Coast star YG appears on an all-new episode of “Assets Over Liabilities” to discuss his ...