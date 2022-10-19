/ 10.19.2022
The “Black Girl Stuff” co-hosts welcome Mary J. Blige, Fat Joe and Kid Cudi. B. Simone and Dess Dior discuss their new TV series. Plus, a debate about the financial expectations for inviting friends to celebrate your birthday. Watch!
