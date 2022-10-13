/ 10.13.2022
Toya Johnson and Robert “Red” Rushing hit up the “Big Facts” podcast to talk about their relationship and upcoming wedding, DJ Akademiks calling Reginae Carter a b**ch, their Weight No More fitness program, and much more. Watch!
