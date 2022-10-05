/ 10.05.2022
On this all-new episode of “Black Girl Stuff,” Karlae stops by to talk about Young Thug’s legal troubles and rap lyrics being used against artists in court; Ti Taylor opens up about her YouTube success; and the hosts discuss being friends with the opposite sex while in a relationship. Watch!
