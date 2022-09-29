WATCH

S2 E35 | Tulones

01:01:29
Big Facts
By REVOLT
  /  09.29.2022
Categories in this video:
Categories
Big Facts
Watch

Episodes

View More View More

Big Boogie on God, fatherhood, and his song "See No Evil" | 'Big Facts'

On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” rapper Big Boogie discussed his recent success, the ...
By REVOLT

Karlae on YSL, Young Thug's arrest, and proving herself as an artist | 'Big Facts'

Karlae delivers an insightful interview on this all-new episode of “Big Facts.” The North Carolina-born, ...
By REVOLT

Finesse2tymes and J Prince Jr. on Memphis, Moneybagg Yo, and prison | 'Big Facts'

Finesse2tymes and J Prince Jr. come through for an all-new episode of “Big Facts.” The ...
By REVOLT

Mykko Montana and Hunxho talk hit songs and industry pressure | 'Big Facts'

On an all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Mykko Montana and Hunxho discuss their biggest hits, ...
By REVOLT
View More View More