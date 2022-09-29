/ 09.29.2022
On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” the owners of Southern streetwear brand Tulones join Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade to discuss the inception of their business, what separates them from other clothing brands, and the importance of laying the proper foundation on which to build. Watch!
