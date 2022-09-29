Meet La Tosha Holmes, founder of the first Black-owned pediatric practice in Galveston County, Texas

/ 09.29.2022
Meet La Tosha Holmes, CPNP-PC, a Certified Nurse Practitioner from Webster, Texas, who — at 42 years old — has launched iCare Pediatrics, the first ever Black-owned pediatric practice in Galveston County, which is just 30 minutes away from Houston.
REC Founders Will Toms and Dave Silver want to empower creators to have successful businesses
REC was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients Will Toms and Dave ...
Quinta Brunson and Black women making Emmys history, and Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer
On the entertainment side, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Lizzo all made history at ...
Derrick Hayes and Pinky Cole want more Black men to obtain life insurance
We’re shining a light on Derrick Hayes, the owner of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks. He’s teaming ...
Shonda Martin's mission to help entrepreneurs fix their credit and make big money moves
Shonda Martin helps other entrepreneurs start their companies as a business coach and credit educator. ...