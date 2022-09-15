/ 09.15.2022
Karlae delivers an insightful interview on this all-new episode of “Big Facts.” The North Carolina-born, Atlanta-raised rapper opens up about her music, relationship with Young Thug, dating after their breakup, being a woman in the music industry, social media, and so much more. Watch!
