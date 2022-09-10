/ 09.10.2022
Black Star’s Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey, alongside special guest Dave Chappelle, join N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN for an epic “Drink Champs” conversation. They discuss Black Star’s new album No Fear of Time, share stories from “Chappelle’s Show,” and Kweli gives his thoughts about Ye’s “Drink Champs” interview. Watch!
