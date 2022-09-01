/ 09.01.2022
Finesse2tymes and J Prince Jr. come through for an all-new episode of “Big Facts.” The Memphis artist and Mob Ties executive talk lessons they learned in prison, mental health, industry relationships and so much more. Watch!
Mykko Montana and Hunxho talk hit songs and industry pressure | 'Big Facts'
On an all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Mykko Montana and Hunxho discuss their biggest hits, ...
Duke Deuce on Memphis, rap beef, and getting co-signed by Drake | 'Big Facts'
On an all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Memphis rapper Duke Deuce opens up about his ...
GloRilla on her "F.N.F." success, Memphis, and staying humble | 'Big Facts'
Rising Memphis star GloRilla joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade on this all-new ...
CyHi the Prynce on Joe Budden beef, songwriting, and Kanye West | 'Big Facts'
On an all-new episode of the “Big Facts” podcast, CyHi the Prynce discusses his beef ...