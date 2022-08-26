Shonda Martin's Mission To Help Entrepreneurs Fix Their Credit And Make Big Money Moves

/ 08.26.2022
Shonda Martin helps other entrepreneurs start their companies as a business coach and credit educator. Throughout her career, she’s helped 30,000 people fix their credit by improving their credit scores or financial awareness.
Idris Elba's new 'Beast' movie, Nipsey Hussle's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star & more
For the latest entertainment block on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Idris Elba talks about his ...
Meet Davontae Sanford, a man fueling cars and his hometown people in need
This week’s “REVOLT Black News Weekly” revolutionary of the week is Davontae Sanford. Convicted nearly ...
Meet Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter Graceyn of Gracie’s Corner
Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter, Graceyn, live in Houston and have developed a YouTube channel ...
Beyonce’s continued Renaissance reign, “Love & Hip Hop,” Jamie Foxx and more
In a new “REVOLT BLACK NEWS” Entertainment Remix, we’re talking all things Black excellence in ...