Meet Davontae Sanford, a man fueling cars and his hometown people in need

This week’s “REVOLT Black News Weekly” revolutionary of the week is Davontae Sanford. Convicted nearly a decade ago for a quadruple homicide that he maintains he did not commit, Sanford is giving back to Detroit in a major way.
Idris Elba's new 'Beast' movie, Nipsey Hussle's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star & more
For the latest entertainment block on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Idris Elba talks about his ...
Meet Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter Graceyn of Gracie’s Corner
Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter, Graceyn, live in Houston and have developed a YouTube channel ...
Beyonce’s continued Renaissance reign, “Love & Hip Hop,” Jamie Foxx and more
In a new “REVOLT BLACK NEWS” Entertainment Remix, we’re talking all things Black excellence in ...
How a concerned mom gained inspiration to launch a business after her 6-year-old's football practice
In our latest “Stand-Up For” segment of “REVOLT BLACK NEWS,” we highlight a mom, Chantel ...