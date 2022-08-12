Meet Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter Graceyn of Gracie’s Corner

WATCH

Meet Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter Graceyn of Gracie’s Corner

00:02:24
REVOLT BLACK NEWS
By REVOLT
  /  08.12.2022
Categories in this video:
Categories
REVOLT BLACK NEWS
Watch

Episodes

View More View More

Beyonce’s continued Renaissance reign, “Love & Hip Hop,” Jamie Foxx and more

In a new “REVOLT BLACK NEWS” Entertainment Remix, we’re talking all things Black excellence in ...
By REVOLT

How a concerned mom gained inspiration to launch a business after her 6-year-old's football practice

In our latest “Stand-Up For” segment of “REVOLT BLACK NEWS,” we highlight a mom, Chantel ...
By REVOLT

Meet Alena Analeigh Wicker, the 13-year-old who just got accepted to medical school

Alena Analeigh Wicker is just 13 and she was recently accepted into the University of ...
By REVOLT

Beyonce makes the world stop -- again -- with new 'Renaissance' album

In the latest entertainment news, Beyonce dropped her new album ‘Renaissance’ Friday to fave reviews ...
By REVOLT
View More View More