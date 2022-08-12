Meet Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter Graceyn of Gracie’s Corner

/ 08.12.2022
Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter, Graceyn, live in Houston and have developed a YouTube channel together called Gracie’s Corner.
Beyonce’s continued Renaissance reign, “Love & Hip Hop,” Jamie Foxx and more
In a new “REVOLT BLACK NEWS” Entertainment Remix, we’re talking all things Black excellence in ...
How a concerned mom gained inspiration to launch a business after her 6-year-old's football practice
In our latest “Stand-Up For” segment of “REVOLT BLACK NEWS,” we highlight a mom, Chantel ...
Meet Alena Analeigh Wicker, the 13-year-old who just got accepted to medical school
Alena Analeigh Wicker is just 13 and she was recently accepted into the University of ...
Beyonce makes the world stop -- again -- with new 'Renaissance' album
In the latest entertainment news, Beyonce dropped her new album ‘Renaissance’ Friday to fave reviews ...