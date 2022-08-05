How A Concerned Mom Gained Inspiration To Launch A Business After Her 6-Year-Old's Football Practice

/ 08.05.2022
In our latest “Stand-Up For” segment of “REVOLT BLACK NEWS,” we highlight a mom, Chantel Powell, whose invention and ingenuity is changing the way we smell things.
Meet Alena Analeigh Wicker, the 13-year-old who just got accepted to medical school
Alena Analeigh Wicker is just 13 and she was recently accepted into the University of ...
Beyonce makes the world stop -- again -- with new 'Renaissance' album
In the latest entertainment news, Beyonce dropped her new album ‘Renaissance’ Friday to fave reviews ...
Meet Matt Maxey, the DEAFinitely Dope founder who aims to heighten the voice of the hearing impaired
For this week’s revolutionary of the week, we shine a spotlight Matt Maxey. In 2014, ...
Black Farmers Matter: The importance of supporting them
In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment of “Stand Up For,” we turn our attention ...