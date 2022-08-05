WATCH

How A Concerned Mom Gained Inspiration To Launch A Business After Her 6-Year-Old's Football Practice

00:03:59
REVOLT BLACK NEWS
By REVOLT
  /  08.05.2022
Categories in this video:
Categories
REVOLT BLACK NEWS
Watch

Episodes

View More View More

Meet Alena Analeigh Wicker, the 13-year-old who just got accepted to medical school

Alena Analeigh Wicker is just 13 and she was recently accepted into the University of ...
By REVOLT

Beyonce makes the world stop -- again -- with new 'Renaissance' album

In the latest entertainment news, Beyonce dropped her new album ‘Renaissance’ Friday to fave reviews ...
By REVOLT

Meet Matt Maxey, the DEAFinitely Dope founder who aims to heighten the voice of the hearing impaired

For this week’s revolutionary of the week, we shine a spotlight Matt Maxey. In 2014, ...
By REVOLT

Black Farmers Matter: The importance of supporting them

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment of “Stand Up For,” we turn our attention ...
By REVOLT
View More View More