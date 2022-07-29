Meet Matt Maxey, the DEAFinitely Dope founder who aims to heighten the voice of the hearing impaired

/ 07.29.2022
For this week’s revolutionary of the week, we shine a spotlight Matt Maxey. In 2014, he founded DEAFinitely Dope to provide support to those who felt marginalized and ignored by mainstream America.
Beyonce makes the world stop -- again -- with new 'Renaissance' album
In the latest entertainment news, Beyonce dropped her new album ‘Renaissance’ Friday to fave reviews ...
Black Farmers Matter: The importance of supporting them
In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment of “Stand Up For,” we turn our attention ...
Meet Naiara Tamminga, the teen who read a Grand Rapids commission meeting full of adults DOWN
Naiara Tamminga took on a Grand Rapids commission meeting and read a room full of ...
Throwing props to Sandra Douglass Morgan, the first Black woman team president of the NFL
For this week’s “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” Revolutionary of the Week, we shine a spotlight ...
By REVOLT Staff