/ 07.23.2022
On an all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” Consequence opens up about his start in the music industry, not being paid for his appearance in Netflix’s Jeen-Yuhs, his songwriting success, Kanye West and more. Watch!
Trina on her music journey, Verzuz battle against Eve, and Lil Wayne | 'Drink Champs'
On an all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” hip hop icon Trina opens up about her ...
Tiffany Haddish and Angie Martinez on success, censorship and paving the way | 'Drink Champs'
Tiffany Haddish and Angie Martinez appear on an all-new episode of “Drink Champs” to discuss ...
Scott Storch on remaining relevant, drug addiction, and Dr. Dre | 'Drink Champs'
Famed producer Scott Storch appears on an all-new “Drink Champs” to discuss his battle with ...
Chris Brown on his impact, Young Thug's RICO case, and "Run It!" | 'Drink Champs'
Chris Brown appears on an all-new episode of “Drink Champs” to discuss his career in ...