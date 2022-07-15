Throwing props to Sandra Douglass Morgan, the first Black woman team president of the NFL

/ 07.15.2022
For this week’s “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” Revolutionary of the Week, we shine a spotlight on one woman who is shaking up the NFL. We throw major props to Sandra Douglass Morgan who is cracking the ceiling of football by becoming the first Black woman president in the league’s history.
Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" and more 2022 Emmy nominations history
In this “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” segment, we start with Zendaya making TV history with ...
By REVOLT Staff
WNBA stars and the battle for gender equality in sports
“REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” host Kennedy Rue sits down with WNBA star Jonquel Jones to ...
How the Hustl Print Foundation is creating the next generation of Black male entrepreneurs
Hustl Print is building out the next generation of Black excellence through a nonprofit aiming ...
Why Black-owned businesses matter -- from Black owners themselves (Part 2)
In this discussion, which is a continuation of REVOLT’s Juneteenth special with VICE, we are ...