/ 07.07.2022
On an all-new episode of “Big Facts,” rapper Hotboii opens up about growing up in Orlando, navigating the music industry, rappers being wrongfully incarcerated, and more. Watch!
ATL Jacob on making hits and not playing by the rules | 'Big Facts'
ATL Jacob appears on the latest episode of the “Big Facts” podcast to discuss the ...
Millyz on being a white rapper and proving himself to the music industry | 'Big Facts'
Millyz appears on an all-new episode of the “Big Facts” podcast to discuss proving himself ...
Fredo Bang on his childhood, losing Gee Money, and dealing with depression | 'Big Facts'
Rapper Fredo Bang appears on an all-new episode of “Big Facts” to discuss his mental ...
Rich Homie Quan talks becoming an independent artist, social media & more | 'Big Facts'
Rich Homie Quan appears on an all-new episode of “Big Facts” to discuss becoming an ...