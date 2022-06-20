Watch Lucky Daye deliver a sensual performance of "Roll Some Mo"

/ 06.20.2022
In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT has teamed up with Xfinity and Grammy award-winning recording artist Lucky Daye to bring you “The Link Up,” a musical performance series that brings together Black artists from across the country for an unforgettable experience. Check out the star as he delivers a great performance of his single “Roll Some Mo” above!
