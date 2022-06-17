Check out our Revolutionary of the Week Sean Williams, founder of The Dad Gang

/ 06.17.2022
The Dad Gang, founded by Sean Williams in November 2016, started as an Instagram page focused exclusively on reflecting positive images of active Black dads in an effort to shatter the negative stereotypes that has marred the image of Black fathers for years.
Meet BillyABSTRACT, designer and founder of Black-owned brand ABSTRACT THOUGHT
During the segment, we talk to designer, entrepreneur and founder of ABSTRACT THOUGHT, BillyABSTRACT, about ...
"REVOLT Black News Weekly's" Revolutionary of the Week: Ryan Logan’s police outreach program
New York Giants safety Logan Ryan’s Alternative Solutions Training teaches police officers self-defense and de-escalation ...
Mary J. Blige, Dwyane Wade and more speak at the 2022 Time100 Gala
Kennedy Rue attended the 2022 Time100 Gala with some amazing red carpet celebrity interviews with ...
Black women college graduates and how Gyrl Wonder is helping them tackle the hard job market
Social impact, career and alignment are at the core of Gyrl Wonder’s offerings for young ...