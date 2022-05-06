/ 05.06.2022
King Randall is a 22-year-old native of Albany, Georgia. Seeing a need to enhance the lives of the young men in his community, he set out to take action to combat the high poverty and crime rates in the city.
Met Gala 2022, new music and Lil Baby -- The best in Black entertainment | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'
Kennedy chronicles the 2022 Met Gala, as the best in Black excellence in music film ...
Damon Lamar Reed's Still Searching Project fights for Black women & girls | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'
Artist and muralist Damon Lamar Reed is spreading awareness on missing Black girls and women with ...
Viola Davis’ Michelle Obama critics, Megan Thee Stallion & more | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'
This week on an all-new “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, we talk Viola Davis’ viral ...
"Bridgerton," Jussie Smollett's new song and more in Black entertainment | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'
In a new “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” segment, we’re diving into more Black entertainment topics ...