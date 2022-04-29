/ 04.29.2022
This week on an all-new “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, we talk Viola Davis’ viral Michelle Obama depiction, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B,” and much more.
A racist school policy was a catalyst for Tracey Meares' legal career | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'
Tracey Meares was on track to become her high school’s first Black valedictorian in 1984, ...
"Bridgerton," Jussie Smollett's new song and more in Black entertainment | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'
In a new “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” segment, we’re diving into more Black entertainment topics ...
This Black real estate developer is building wealth one home at a time | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'
Booker T. Washington, founder of Techie Homes, announced that his new tiny home community project ...
Why aren't Black people spending in their own Black communities? | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'
In this new “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” segment, we take an in-depth look at why ...