The Crew League
By REVOLT
  /  04.01.2022
The Crew League
Hit-Boy
London On Da Track

Chris Brown vs. G Herbo | 'The Crew League' (S3, Ep. 7)

Defending champs Chris Brown and OHB take on former semi-finalists G Herbo and his 150 ...
By REVOLT

Chris Brown vs. NLE Choppa | 'The Crew League' (S3, Ep. 6)

On the latest episode of “The Crew League,” our two top-scoring teams of all time go ...
By REVOLT

Anuel AA vs. G Herbo | 'The Crew League' (S3, Ep. 5)

G Herbo and the 150 Dreamteam arrive at “The Crew League” semi-finals to discover a ...
By REVOLT

G Herbo vs. DJ Scheme | 'The Crew League' (S3, Ep. 4)

In the final game of Round 1, G Herbo and his 150 Dreamteam return for ...
By REVOLT
