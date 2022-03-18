/ 03.18.2022
1500 Sound Academy is shifting the culture by showing musicians how to be successful through creativity. Co-Founders James Fauntleroy & Larrance Dopson share what sparked the idea for the program. Presented by GMC.
Honoring Chef Flo | 'She Is'
In part two of our four-part series “She Is,” we’re highlighting the amazingly talented chef, ...
Honoring LVRN's Executive VP Amber Grimes | 'She Is'
In part one of our four-part series, we’re highlighting LVRN‘s Executive Vice President/GM Amber Grimes. ...
Fana Hues x Jazzi McGilbert | 'Notes of Change' (S1, Ep. 2)
In this “Notes of Change” episode, singer-songwriter Fana Hues connects with founder of Reparations Club ...
Maxie James | 'Drive What Drives You'
Maxie James, self-taught fashion designer and CEO, drives us through a day in her life ...