WATCH

S3 E5 | Anuel vs. G Herbo

00:23:57
The Crew League
By REVOLT
  /  03.11.2022
Categories in this video:
Categories
The Crew League
Watch
Tags in this video:
Tags
Anuel AA
G Herbo

Episodes

View More View More

G Herbo vs. DJ Scheme | 'The Crew League' (S3, Ep. 4)

In the final game of Round 1, G Herbo and his 150 Dreamteam return for ...
By REVOLT

Chris Brown vs. YK Osiris | 'The Crew League' (S3, Ep. 3)

YK and Team Thug Passion are here for vengeance as they challenge returning “The Crew ...
By REVOLT

Anuel AA vs. 24kGoldn | 'The Crew League' (S3, Ep. 2)

On this episode of “The Crew League,” Anuel AA’s team of Puerto Rican professionals takes ...
By REVOLT

NLE Choppa vs. Toosii | 'The Crew League' (S3, Ep. 1)

In the season 3 premiere of “The Crew League,” Toosii and Team 2X face off against ...
By REVOLT
View More View More