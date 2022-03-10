/ 03.10.2022
In this “Notes of Change” episode, singer-songwriter Fana Hues connects with founder of Reparations Club and creative director Jazzi McGilbert to discuss the influence of Black women and the power of community. Created in partnership with Levi’s.
Maxie James | 'Drive What Drives You'
Maxie James, self-taught fashion designer and CEO, drives us through a day in her life ...
Ashlee Wisdom is using tech to build a more equitable healthcare system
Founder & CEO of Health In Her HUE Ashlee Wisdom is using technology to educate ...
Chef Alex Hill & stylist iCON Billingsley play hip hop trivia (Round 3) | 'If You Know, You Know'
In this final episode of “If You Know, You Know,” host TravQue goes through three ...
An Only Child x Yves B. Golden | 'Notes of Change' (S1, Ep. 1)
In this “Notes of Change” episode, vocalist and dancer An Only Child reconnects with activist, artist and ...