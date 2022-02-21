/ 02.21.2022
In this part two episode of “If You Know, You Know,” host TravQue goes through three rounds of HBCU & hip-hop trivia questions with two contestants, chef Alex Hill and celebrity stylist iCON Billingsley, who are playing for the chance to win a $3,000 donation to a charity of the winner’s choice. Watch the fun game to see who knows more hip-hop facts! Presented by Cricket Wireless.
Leimert Park's Neighbors Skate Shop, SoleFolks, Harun Coffee & more | 'Welcome To The Neighborhood'
Dubbed the “Black Greenwich village” by the late John Singleton, Leimert Park is the Mecca ...
Chef Alex Hill & celeb stylist iCON Billingsley play hip hop trivia game | 'If You Know, You Know'
In a new episode of “If You Know, You Know,” host TravQue goes through three ...
Watch the trailer for Shyne's much-anticipated "Drink Champs" episode now
Excited for Shyne’s “Drink Champs” episode? Check out the trailer now before the show airs ...
Meta Elevate is the key to help your business grow in the digital space like never before
Meta Elevate is here to help your small business grow on digital platforms like Facebook ...