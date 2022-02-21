In this part two episode of “If You Know, You Know,” host TravQue goes through three rounds of HBCU & hip-hop trivia questions with two contestants, chef Alex Hill and celebrity stylist iCON Billingsley, who are playing for the chance to win a $3,000 donation to a charity of the winner’s choice. Watch the fun game to see who knows more hip-hop facts! Presented by Cricket Wireless.