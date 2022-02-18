/ 02.18.2022
On this episode of “The Crew League,” Anuel AA’s team of Puerto Rican professionals takes on 24kGoldn’s real friends in one of the most controversial games in TCL history. Watch!
NLE Choppa vs. Toosii | 'The Crew League' (S3, Ep. 1)
In the season 3 premiere of “The Crew League,” Toosii and Team 2X face off against ...
By REVOLT
Chris Brown vs. Pardison Fontaine (Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 7)
In the season finale of “The Crew League,” Chris Brown and Team OHB face off ...
King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Sem-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)
In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
Chris Brown vs. Tyga (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 5)
Tyga and the Kings of the Summer face off against Chris Brown and Team OHB ...