/ 02.17.2022
Dubbed the “Black Greenwich village” by the late John Singleton, Leimert Park is the Mecca for Black culture and a hub for the community in South Los Angeles. From Neighbors Skate Shop, SoleFolks to Harun Coffee, “Welcome to the Neighborhood” highlights the people and businesses that continue to add value to Leimert Park. Watch episode one here!
