/ 02.02.2022
With one competition left before the final round, the judges – now joined by DJ Envy – hear about the latest in Black hair care, an app built to revolutionize accessibility for the disabled, and a movement for social justice. Co-created by Target.
Black to Business | 'Bet on Black'
Three new entrepreneurs compete for a chance to earn the grand prize through pitches that ...
Pitch Black | 'Bet on Black'
With the grand prize on the line, the judges field pitches from a new batch ...
For the culture | 'Bet on Black'
Host Keenan Beasley, mentor Pernell Cezar, and judges T-Pain, Zerina Akers, and Melanie Gatewood-Hall field ...
Young, gifted and Black | 'Bet on Black'
Keenan Beasley, entrepreneur and CEO of Sunday II Sunday, and Pernell Cezar, CEO of BLK ...