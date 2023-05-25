Nicki Minaj is living up to the name of one of her famous alter egos: Barbie.

Today (May 25), Warner Bros. Pictures dropped a new trailer for its 2023 film that is titled the same as Minaj’s infamous personality. As the ending approached, viewers heard the talented artist rapping over a sample of Aqua’s 1997 track “Barbie Girl.”

On Twitter, Rolling Stone confirmed Minaj’s involvement in the movie by sharing the highly anticipated film’s Barbie The Album lineup. Lizzo, Khalid, Kali, and more join the “Moment 4 Life” lyricist on the soundtrack.

Regarding the snippet of “Barbie World (with Aqua),” Minaj collaborated with Ice Spice for the track. “It’s ‘Barbie’ b**ch if you still in doubt,” the industry veteran rapped.

Giant blowout party ✅

Planned choreography ✅

New #BarbieTheMovie Trailer ✅

Only in Theaters July 21. pic.twitter.com/5FCuoIvYRR — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) May 25, 2023

After fans learned of the news, Twitter went haywire with Minaj’s name trending. Many of her Barbs believed the song opportunity was befitting for the Trinidadian-born songwriter given how the fashion doll has inspired her musically. Minaj appeared dressed in pink as a Barbie on her first album cover. She has incorporated different doll-like esthetics in her music videos and looks throughout her career.

Online, one user wrote, “When you think of the word Barbie, you think of Nicki Minaj and her fans. Let’s be real.”

When you think of the word #Barbie you think of Nicki Minaj and her fans. Let’s be 💯 real. — J. (@J0rdan0re0) May 25, 2023

A second handle added, “Another Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj collab. Yesssssss.”

ANOTHER ICE SPICE & NICKI MINAJ COLLAB YESSSSSSSSSSS — NATE (@NATERERUN) May 25, 2023

Last month, Ice and Minaj released the remixed version of the 23-year-old’s hit single “Princess Diana.” Before it dropped, the female artists teased the collaboration on Minaj’s “Queen Radio.” They also shared Ice signed a partnership deal under the “Anaconda” performer’s Heavy On It Records.

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, and more will hit theaters on July 21. Check out how other fans reacted to Ice and Minaj collaborating on a song for the upcoming movie below:

BARBIE WORLD NICKI MINAJ AND ICE SPICE WE WONNNNN https://t.co/YLCFxT3lgM — MΛYΛ MINΛJ (@MAYAMlNAJ) May 25, 2023

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice on a drill remix of Barbie Girl ohhhh they finna eat down CUS WHAT😭😭😭😭 — WRITE A RAP 🎤 | FAN Account (@WriteARapSis) May 25, 2023

🚨 | Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice are featured on the new ‘Barbie’ movie official soundtrack out July 21st. pic.twitter.com/BleW68a3O6 — Rap Alert (@rapalert1O) May 25, 2023

nicki sampled the #Barbie song & icespice is on it as well oh we’re EATING this summer pic.twitter.com/NsuiNgzdMM — ☻ (@insideonika) May 25, 2023

“ITS BARBIE BITCH, IF YOU STILL IN DOUBT!” pic.twitter.com/hsqRB9Xb48 — faa · thr (@dollazduh) May 25, 2023