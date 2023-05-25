Photo: Bryan Bedder / Contributor via Getty Images and Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Nicki Minaj is living up to the name of one of her famous alter egos: Barbie.

Today (May 25), Warner Bros. Pictures dropped a new trailer for its 2023 film that is titled the same as Minaj’s infamous personality. As the ending approached, viewers heard the talented artist rapping over a sample of Aqua’s 1997 track “Barbie Girl.”

On Twitter, Rolling Stone confirmed Minaj’s involvement in the movie by sharing the highly anticipated film’s Barbie The Album lineup. Lizzo, Khalid, Kali, and more join the “Moment 4 Life” lyricist on the soundtrack.

Regarding the snippet of “Barbie World (with Aqua),” Minaj collaborated with Ice Spice for the track. “It’s ‘Barbie’ b**ch if you still in doubt,” the industry veteran rapped.

After fans learned of the news, Twitter went haywire with Minaj’s name trending. Many of her Barbs believed the song opportunity was befitting for the Trinidadian-born songwriter given how the fashion doll has inspired her musically. Minaj appeared dressed in pink as a Barbie on her first album cover. She has incorporated different doll-like esthetics in her music videos and looks throughout her career.

Online, one user wrote, “When you think of the word Barbie, you think of Nicki Minaj and her fans. Let’s be real.”

A second handle added, “Another Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj collab. Yesssssss.”

Last month, Ice and Minaj released the remixed version of the 23-year-old’s hit single “Princess Diana.” Before it dropped, the female artists teased the collaboration on Minaj’s “Queen Radio.” They also shared Ice signed a partnership deal under the “Anaconda” performer’s Heavy On It Records.

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, and more will hit theaters on July 21. Check out how other fans reacted to Ice and Minaj collaborating on a song for the upcoming movie below: 

