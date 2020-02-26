Dru Hill confirms that a biopic is in the works

A Dru Hill biopic could be on the way. The group’s official Twitter account tweeted that they are in talks with BET to develop their own biopic.

A fan tweeted the group about their recent episode of “Unsung” that premiered on Feb. 23. The fan tweeted, “I agree with the comments I’m seeing. Dru Hill’s unsung episode was way too short. They definitely need a movie!! @DruHill4Real.” The groupe replied tweeting, “Working with BET on biopic as we speak.”

In an interview with Rolling Out, newly added group member Black lets fans know what the group is currently working on, confirming that a deal has been inked for the biopic.

“The new single ‘What You Need’ is out right now,” he said. “You can get it on all digital platforms. Real R&B is back. The new album, Second Coming is dropping later on. We puttin’ the finishing touches on it. Like Sisqo said, we [are] somewhere every week. We’re going to continue to sing our hearts out.”

BET has been the home of many other R&B biopics. In 2016, the network premiered “The New Edition Story,” a three-part miniseries which followed New Edition’s rise to stardom. It became the highest rated program on BET in four years.

The network followed up that biopic with “The Bobby Brown Story,” a two-part miniseries which went on to become the top cable biopic of all-time.

Dru Hill is also set to perform at the Lovers & Friends Festival on May 9.

The one-day concert event will be headlined by Lauryn Hill, TLC, Usher, Lil Jon and Ludacris. Other festival performers will include Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, Sean Paul, T-Pain, Lil Kim, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Saweetie, Twista, Trick Daddy, Ginuwine, Eve, Trina, Cam’ron, Foxy Brown, Baby Bash and more.

Are you ready to see a Dru Hill biopic?