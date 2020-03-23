 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Idris Elba releases new song and video about Coronavirus diagnosis

The actor-artist delivers new music in the midst of his quarantine.

Idris Elba
Currently, Idris Elba — and now, his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba — are sitting in their self-contained quarantine after it was recently revealed that the actor had tested positive for COVID-19, despite not showing any symptoms. He revealed his diagnosis via social media, further proving just how serious the current pandemic is:

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing... No panic.

Since then, he’s been able to keep fans updated, revealing further details of his situation through Periscope videos and generally remaining upbeat. He’s also found time to create music — he recently released a new song titled “The Long Road 2,” which sees him not only rapping about him catching the virus, but also the current state of affairs in regards to its spread:

“This ain’t a dream, this ain’t a movie or a scene/

This ain’t a character I get to play and then I walk away/

This is the real f***ing thing and every word that I say/

It ain’t a line, it’s really mine/

The tears ain’t make-up, I couldn’t make this up I ain’t lying/

My leading lady is really my wife/

She ain’t a stuntwoman but she’s really risking her life.../”

Idris isn’t new to music by any means — both under his real name and as DJ Driis, he’s released a slew of singles, EPs, mixtapes and conceptual projects, including 2015’s Murdah Loves John, which is based around his iconic “Luther” character. Last year, he appeared on Wiley’s “Boasty” alongside Stefflon Don and Sean Paul, as well as James BKS’ “New Breed” with Q-Tip and Little Simz. He’s also worked with the likes of Macklemore and Jay-Z, making him just as adept at American hip hop as he has been in other genres.

You can press play on “The Long Road 2” below. Given his time at home, fans shouldn’t be surprised if there’s even more music to come soon.

Music therapy.

