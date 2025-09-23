Image Image Credit Screenshot from Zillionaire Doe’s “Skyami Living” video Image Alt Zillionaire Doe shows off his way of life in his latest visual for “Skyami Living” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The “Skyami Living” video highlights Zillionaire Doe’s transition from South Dallas to a lifestyle shaped by success and ambition.

The track, which is taken from Mr. 14 Months, features production from CookUpCartel, BeatByYayo, and Krazydro.

The release follows Doe’s recent signing to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group.

On Tuesday (Sept. 23), Zillionaire Doe liberated the official music video for “Skyami Living,” taken from his album Mr. 14 Months. Directed by 20K, the clip centers on different locations around Miami and blends performance shots with lifestyle scenes.

The video opened with the rising star driving a classic drop-top convertible with the city in the foreground. Additional sequences placed him at a mansion where high-end vehicles are on display. The camera also captured shots of money, jewelry, and beautiful women throughout.

Produced by CookUpCartel, BeatByYayo, and Krazydro, "Skyami Living" tied present-day scenes to Doe’s Texas background. On the chorus, he rapped: “Skyami livin’, but I’m Triple D till I die, skydive, parachute, youngest boss, n**ga, I stay fly, smokin’ on some killa, ridin’ down Ocean Drive, South Dallas, n**ga ball, NBA Live, condo came with a private elevator, you can't tell me I don’t deserve it, middle fingers to the haters.” Other mentions of police raids, Brickell dining, and the late DJ Screw further added to the track’s authenticity.

“’Skyami Living’ is me celebrating making it out of poverty and the streets, [and] reflecting on how far I’ve come,” he told REVOLT about the release. “It’s that feel-good energy, like when you touch down in Miami, press play, and know you’re living the life you once dreamed about.”

Under CMG, the Dallas rapper continues his 2025 rollout

Doe partnered with Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group back in January after building momentum through independent releases like Youngest Boss and 70042. “Lil’ Doe from the neighborhood did the impossible today,” he wrote during his CMG announcement on Instagram alongside photos taken with his new label boss. “I can officially say I beat the streets... Let’s get it.”

In a separate post, Gotti added, “I’ll never get tired of this feeling... helping a young street n**ga reach his dreams. I need everyone [to] go follow & WELCOME Zillionaire Doe to DA TEAM️!!” Shortly after the partnership was made public, the newly minted signee fed the masses with D Boi Dreams, led by singles like the BossMan Dlow-assisted “Pull Up.”