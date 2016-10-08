Image Image Credit Justin Ford/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Yuki Kawamura and Ja Morant Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In a league that often values size and height above all else, Yuki Kawamura is proving that heart and skill can carve out a path just as effectively. At 5-foot-8, the Memphis Grizzlies’ rookie guard stands as the shortest player in the NBA and only the ninth player of his height or shorter to compete in the league since the ABA-NBA merger in 1976, per ESPN.

Before making his way to his current position, Kawamura dominated the Japanese B.League for five seasons, showcasing a blend of quickness, vision and determination that earned him a spot with the Grizzlies in September 2024. He appeared in five preseason games, earning an average of 3.4 points, 4.2 assists and 15.1 minutes each game, leading to a two-way contract that allows him to split time between the Grizzlies and their G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle. While his minutes in the NBA have been limited, Kawamura has already made an impression, going viral multiple times with highlight-reel plays at the end of games.

Ja Morant’s mentorship in the locker room

One of the most notable figures in Kawamura’s adjustment to the NBA has been Ja Morant. He described Morant as a “big brother,” helping him not only with basketball but also with learning English — sometimes in a colorful fashion. “He teaches me basketball skills and English. Well, sometimes he teaches me bad slang,” Kawamura told CNN international correspondent Hanako Montgomery. When pressed about what exactly Morant has been teaching him, Kawamura responded with a laugh. “I’m not sure if you can use this, but things like, ‘Type, s**t.’ Yeah, 'Type s**t.’”

But it’s not just language lessons that they’re exchanging in the locker room. In return for Morant’s guidance, Kawamura shares Japanese snacks with his teammates. “Ja really likes Poifull jellybeans,” he revealed. “So, he eats Poifull a lot. But Scotty Pippen Jr. really loves the chocolate Kinoko no Yama. Our lockers are right next to each other, so he steals them from my locker a lot.”

Yuki Kawamura’s NBA future with the Memphis Grizzlies

The NBA is a relentless proving ground, and securing a long-term spot as an undersized player is a challenge few have conquered. But if his early moments in the league have shown anything, it’s that Kawamura has the skill, mindset and mentorship to defy expectations. And with a teammate like Morant in his corner, he has one of the best possible guides to help him navigate this uphill battle.