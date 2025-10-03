Image Image Credit Shahnee Naftali Image Alt Doralyn Brito and Jillian Dragutsky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

From cultivation to executive leadership, women have faced barriers in an industry that has rapidly expanded in the wake of legalization. Now, a shift is happening, and it’s being led by women like Doralyn Brito and Jillian Dragutsky, the driving forces behind Yerba Buena, one of New York City’s newest and most sophisticated dispensaries.

Launched on March 6, Yerba Buena (which translates to “good herb” in Spanish) is reshaping the industry’s landscape. Its opening marked a pivotal moment, not only for Brito and Dragutsky, but for all the women carving out space in historically male-dominated fields.

A mission rooted in justice and expertise

Brito, a former criminal defense attorney, spent years advocating for individuals penalized for cannabis-related offenses — many of whom are a part of marginalized communities. Her experience gave her a deep understanding of systemic inequities and fueled her determination to ensure those once criminalized could now benefit from legalization. On the other hand, Dragutsky spent more than a decade in canna-business, and her expertise in operations and brand development ensures that Yerba Buena sets a new standard on all fronts. Together, the duo created a space that blends luxury with purpose and offers consumers a lot more than just a product.

The timing of Yerba Buena’s debut was intentional. Launching during Women’s History Month sends a clear message: Women are jumping into the cannabis industry and redefining it. While Yerba Buena is among a small cluster of high-end dispensaries in NYC, the business sets itself apart from its peers via curated experiences designed to educate and empower consumers.

Setting a new standard for cannabis in New York City

The dispensary's grand opening was a testament to this mission. Those who attended were treated to different installations, including CBD massages that reinforced the need for holistic wellness. Even better, Brito and Dragutsky are already prepping for Yerba Buena’s expansion, with additional locations planned to open throughout the year.